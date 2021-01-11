Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading Up 9.3%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 23,346,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,853,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

