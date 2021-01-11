Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNP. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.04. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

