Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $244.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.38.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.