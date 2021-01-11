Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.68

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 513064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

