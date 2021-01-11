Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

CLVS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

