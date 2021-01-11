Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 9,317,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 4,478,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $496.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after buying an additional 407,999 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 325,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

