CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,912 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

