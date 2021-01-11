Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 1,583,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,403,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $295.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of -3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,480 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $2,804,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 671.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,322 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

