Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CODX. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $199,808.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,480. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 671.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.