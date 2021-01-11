Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.70

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 33240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cohu by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.