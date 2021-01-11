Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.70. 6,374,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,077,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Color Star Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

