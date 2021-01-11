ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $20.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,596,017,356 coins and its circulating supply is 12,554,975,529 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

