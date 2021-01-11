Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.30 target price on the stock.

CCHWF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Care presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $6.35 on Friday. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

