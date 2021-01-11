Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,794,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645,738. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.