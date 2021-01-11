Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

