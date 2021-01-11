Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

SGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.05 ($44.76).

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €43.47 ($51.14) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.47. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

