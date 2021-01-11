Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. 179,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.