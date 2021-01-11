Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $1,281,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

