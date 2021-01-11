Comparing Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and Tenneco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenneco 1 3 0 0 1.75

Tenneco has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.76%. Given Tenneco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Tenneco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $8.99 billion 1.43 -$1.10 billion ($5.23) -10.58 Tenneco $17.45 billion 0.04 -$334.00 million $3.22 3.64

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenneco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -24.19% -19.30% -7.90% Tenneco -9.45% -7.09% -0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenneco beats Icahn Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. This segment also purchases and leases vehicles. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

