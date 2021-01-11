Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 906,116 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRK stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.