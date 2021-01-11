Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

CRK stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 173.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

