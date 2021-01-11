Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.31.

CRK stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

