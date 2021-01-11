Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny Buys 10,000 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CAG traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.