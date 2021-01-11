Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,477,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.19. 279,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,920. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

