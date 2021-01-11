Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.53.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE CXO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Concho Resources by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Concho Resources by 74.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 82,684 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Concho Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Concho Resources by 90.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

