Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BBCP opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBCP. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

