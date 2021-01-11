Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

