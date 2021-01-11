Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.