ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $837.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.