Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $242.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Notably, earnings and sales beat estimates and improved year over year. Moreover, it delivered an earnings surprise for the 12th consecutive quarter. Results were aided by strong shipments across both segments and robust depletion growth at the beer business, as well as strong margins. Beer business depletions were aided by strength in the Modelo and Corona Brand Families, while the Power Brands in the wine & spirits grew double-digits. However, operating margin for the wine and spirits segment declined on unfavorable fixed cost absorption, resulting from wildfires and higher marketing costs. It expects costs related to wildfires to hurt the wine & spirits business in the near-term. Canopy-related costs are also headwinds.”

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.