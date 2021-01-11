ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

