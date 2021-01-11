Contrasting F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) and Its Peers

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) is one of 750 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare F-star Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio F-star Therapeutics N/A -$24.10 million -1.65 F-star Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.23 million -3.08

F-star Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for F-star Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F-star Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics Competitors 7776 21032 39544 1614 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 30.09%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F-star Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F-star Therapeutics N/A -104.48% -62.16% F-star Therapeutics Competitors -3,761.20% -189.29% -30.32%

Risk & Volatility

F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F-star Therapeutics peers beat F-star Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.