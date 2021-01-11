Contrasting General Moly (GMOLQ) & Its Peers

General Moly (OTCMKTS: GMOLQ) is one of 84 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare General Moly to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% General Moly Competitors -174.11% 3.03% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for General Moly and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly Competitors 676 1924 2079 113 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential downside of 4.62%. Given General Moly’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Moly has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of General Moly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Moly and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A -$7.88 million -0.22 General Moly Competitors $6.13 billion $780.33 million 22.24

General Moly’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

General Moly has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly’s competitors have a beta of 0.39, indicating that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

