Contrasting Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S 20.73% 27.20% 14.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revolution Medicines and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80 Novozymes A/S 5 2 0 0 1.29

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Revolution Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Novozymes A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 53.49 -$47.66 million N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.16 billion 7.92 $472.79 million $1.65 34.85

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim finishing and abrasion, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products; and development agreement with CARBIOS to produce enzyme for recycling of pet-plastics and fibers. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

