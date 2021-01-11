Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.77. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTB. BidaskClub downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.