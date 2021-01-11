CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of COR opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

