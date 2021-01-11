Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE CNR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,452. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

