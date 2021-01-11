Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.35 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

