Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Covenant Logistics Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.30 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CEO David Ray Parker purchased 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $495,858.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,386.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John A. Tweed purchased 54,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $777,157.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,553.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 93,568 shares of company stock worth $1,306,591. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.