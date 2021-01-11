Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $417,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Covetrus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

