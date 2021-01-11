Cowen Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $133.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price raised by Cowen from $122.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 97.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 120.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

