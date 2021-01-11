Cowen Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Cowen from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.38.

Shares of STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

