Cowen Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Underperform

Cowen lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.93.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,781,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.