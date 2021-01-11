CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.96

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 2212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$74.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

About CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.