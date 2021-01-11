Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avaya by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter worth about $2,709,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth about $2,558,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.