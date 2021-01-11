Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $2.27 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for about $72.32 or 0.00208162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00108230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00066030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00257867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00061797 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.49 or 0.83804495 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.