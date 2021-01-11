Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSTL opened at $37.29 on Monday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.

