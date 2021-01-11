Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

