Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 216 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $140.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

