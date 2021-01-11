Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after buying an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

